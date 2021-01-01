‘Ings no better than Jesus at Man City but would be perfect for Spurs’ – Mourinho urged by O’Hara to raid Southampton

The former Tottenham midfielder would like to see his old club firm up reported interest in the prolific frontman who has been shining for the Saints

Danny Ings is no better than Gabriel Jesus and would struggle to see regular game time at but a switch to for the striker could be “perfect”, says Jamie O’Hara.

Transfer talk is building around the international frontman, who has had in a prolific spell at St Mary’s.

Having endured injury struggles on the back of his high-profile switch to Liverpool, the 28-year-old has had to rebuild his reputation.

A healthy return of 40 goals through 81 appearances for the Saints has seen him do that, with further recognition from the Three Lions earned along the way.

It is now being suggested that a proven Premier League marksman could be offered another step up. Various landing spots are being mooted for Ings, from north London to the North West.

O’Hara believes Jose Mourinho should be looking to position himself at the front of the recruitment queue, saying a switch to Spurs makes plenty of sense for a highly-rated No 9.

“He’s in fantastic form, Danny Ings. I really like him,” former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara told talkSPORT. “I think he’d be a perfect fit for Man City, for Spurs, for . He obviously played for and it didn’t quite work out because he had a bad injury, but he can play in a top-six side for sure.

“I think he’s a very talented footballer. Is he better than Gabriel Jesus? I think Spurs should try and get him. If he is available, and there is talk of him going, why not. You play him up front. Harry Kane, in this system, is basically a No 10 so you play a 4-2-3-1 and Kane will drop in.

“I like Vinicius, I think he’s good, but Danny Ings is way better.

“If you are talking about Harry Kane and the way he plays in that system with Mourinho and you are talking about a project maybe over two or three seasons with Jose, Danny Ings would be a good signing.

"The only thing I say with Spurs that they struggle with is the fact that the only player that really goes beyond the line is [Heung-min] Son.”

Speculation continues to suggest that Kane’s days on Spurs’ books could be numbered as he seeks to complement a stunning strike rate with major silverware.