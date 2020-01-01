'I roomed with Zlatan' - Pienaar recalls relationship with Ibrahimovic at Ajax

The 38-year-old South African was on the books of the Godenzonen between 2001 and 2006

Retired international Steven Pienaar has admitted he and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared rooms during their time together as teammates at .

The Johannesburg-born midfielder started his career at affiliated side Ajax Cape Town in 1999 before heading to the Dutch capital two years later, where he met the Swede who joined from at the same time.

Both men made a combined 143 appearances, having a hand in 103 goals (66 goals, 37 assists).

"I usually roomed with Zlatan and Rafa [van der Vaart]," Pienaar told The Athletic.

"I remember one game at Groningen where we stayed near the town the night before the game. Hooligans in Holland can be quite active, but our hotel was quite secluded and we didn’t think there would be any problems.

"We had our evening meal and then went to our rooms. We watched TV and went to sleep only to be woken at one in the morning by the club doctor, wearing pyjamas.

"Very calmly, he told us not to panic but that there was a fire and we needed to take our bags and leave the room."

Controversy once broiled at Ajax in which Ibrahimovic - known for his hot temper - threw a pair of scissors at Mido. Pienaar, however, clarified what happened, saying the reverse was the case with the Egyptian doing it.

"It was the other way around! Two young boys who were winners. They were actually good friends," Pienaar continued.

"We’d played a game and they had an argument about who hadn’t passed the ball or something.

"The argument started on the pitch and carried on in the dressing room. My seat was next to Zlatan’s.

"Mido was taking off the strapping from his ankles with scissors. He threw the scissors and they hit the wall between Zlatan and me.

"Senior players said it was good that we argued because it showed we had a winning mentality.

"It came out in the papers and looked like a big deal, but they actually drove home together after the game. We had a tight dressing room.

"There were senior players like Jari Litmanen and youngsters like myself and Zlatan.

"Christian Chivu was our captain, the man who’d do anything for the team. Good on the ball, strong, tactically sound and he could score for a defender.

"I would have had him in my team before any other player."

Pienaar went on to play for , , Hotspur and Sunderland before retiring at home with in 2018.