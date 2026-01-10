Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa renew their rivalry in the FA Cup third round as two Premier League sides come head to head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tottenham vs Aston Villa, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Today's game between Tottenham and Aston Villa will kick off at 12:45 pm ET and 5:45 pm GMT.

Match context

With much-needed silverware on the line and little margin for error, this tie promises intensity, tactical intrigue and plenty of fireworks. For Tottenham, the FA Cup represents a crucial opportunity to rescue a season that has struggled to gain traction, with poor results putting Thomas Frank’s Job at risk.

Their inconsistency in the Premier League has left Spurs languishing in mid-table, and with pressure building, progress in the cup could provide both momentum and belief. The Lilywhites come into this tie struggling for form, with only one win in their last six matches in all competitions, and their latest defeat coming against Bournemouth midweek.

Their Premier League form has been patchy, with draws and defeats punctuating recent results, and scoring has been inconsistent in all competitions. The FA Cup remains Tottenham’s best realistic route to a trophy this season, given their league struggles, and they’ll be eager to stay alive in the competition.

Aston Villa travel to London in far healthier form. Unai Emery’s side have been consistent, organised and dangerous in transition, combining disciplined defensive structure with sharp attacking play. Their confidence in big matches has grown, particularly away from home, where they have shown an ability to frustrate opponents before striking decisively.

The Villans have been scoring goals regularly and showing good recent results in all competitions. Their last Premier League game finished in a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds United, where their comeback powers were strongly tested. Villa will also draw belief from recent FA Cup success against Spurs, having eliminated them last season. That result underlined Villa’s growing maturity under Emery and their comfort in high-pressure knockout ties.

Team news & squads

Frank has confirmed that Tottenham will be without winger Mohammed Kudus until after the March international break. Rodrigo Bentancur is also facing a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the Bournemouth defeat. Lucas Bergvall will also be assessed after coming off against The Cherries with what appeared to be a muscle injury. The trio of Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski remains sidelined.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remain without the influential Amadou Onana, who has a hamstring injury. There are concerns over Emi Martinez after the goalkeeper withdrew at half-time of Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. Tyrone Mings (hamstring) is edging towards a return, but is not expected to start in north London while Evann Guessand remains absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

This is a regular FA Cup fixture with Villa and Spurs meeting a number of times over the years. Historically, Villa have had mixed success in FA Cup ties against Spurs, with Spurs often winning on the road, though the recent historical record is competitive. Last season, Villa beat Spurs 2–1 in an FA Cup tie at Villa Park, progressing to the fifth round — a result that piled pressure on Tottenham’s management at the time.

