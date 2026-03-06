PSG meet Monaco for the third time inside three weeks as they look to strengthen their grip on the Ligue 1 title race.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

PSG vs Monaco will kick off on 6 Mar 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

PSG hold a slender four-point cushion over Lens in the Ligue 1 title race despite winning nine of their last 10 matches. A mouthwatering Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Chelsea follows this match by five days, so there's no letup for the defending champions of Europe.

A dismal run of form spanning across November, December and into January had Monaco’s season on the brink of collapse, but they're back in the hunt for a European place and unbeaten in six (W4, D2) in Ligue 1. Most recently on their travels, they did PSG a massive favour by battling back to beat Lens 3-2.

Key stats & injury news

Ousmane Dembélé has missed PSG’s last three games, while João Neves sat out last weekend’s win against Le Havre. Krépin Diatta is the latest name on a lengthy Monaco injury list, which includes Eric Dier, Paul Pogba and Mohammed Salisu.

Desire Doue scored a brace for PSG in their first leg 3-2 defeat of Monaco in the UCL round of 16 playoffs.

