Wrexham make the trip to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Tuesday evening, looking for the win that will keep their promotion dream alive.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Oxford vs Wrexham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Oxford vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Oxford vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Kassam Stadium

Oxford vs Wrexham will kick off on 21 Apr 2026 at 14:4 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

After back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Birmingham, there was a feeling that Wrexham's promotion hopes had gone up in flames. However, a win over Stoke keeps them in the mix, two points behind sixth-placed Hull. Wrexham remain with just six defeats in 21 away matches, yet they have only prevailed in one of their last four. Oxford welcome the Red Dragons to the Kassam Stadium, having won just one of their last six, and remain five points adrift of safety. However, they have collected 11 points from their last five home encounters.

With matches against Coventry and Middlesbrough following this, Wrexham desperately need three points here.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Oxford vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Bloomfield Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Oxford vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: