FIFA Rankings: India stay 105th after progress in 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Having picked points in their last two 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying ties, the Blue Tigers have maintained their rank

The Indian national football team are still 105th in the world in the latest FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's side, since maintaining the same rank from the April release, last partook in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification games in June.

India's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign ended with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan (153, -4) in Qatar but the Igor Stimac coached team directly progressed to the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round by finishing third in Group E.

Among the other two fixtures amid the June qualifiers, the Blue Tigers faced a 1-0 loss to Qatar (42, +16) and defeated Bangladesh 2-0 (188, -4). The reigning Asian champions saw a spike in their ranking owing to them making semi-finals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup as invitees, where they lost to eventual winners USA (10, +10) who have broken into the top 10.

Despite their elimination in the quarter-finals of the EURO 2020 finals, Belgium have managed to retain their spot at the summit while winners Italy (5, +2) move up by two places into the top five.

Brazil (2, +1) and France (3, -1) switch places following a Copa America 2021 runners-up position and Round of 16 exit respectively, as European Championship runners-up England stay put at fourth place. Meanwhile, South American champions Argentina (6, +2) made a surge too.