FIFA 22 ratings: Handanovic, Martinez & Inter's best players revealed

Andrew Steel
EA Sports, Getty

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Inter may not have all of the superstars that helped them break the mould in Serie A last term anymore but they're still among the favourites to lift the Scudetto this season with good reason.

Even with Romelu Lukaku having flown the coop, the Milan outfit still have a host of superb talents, from Milan Skriniar to Lautaro Martinez and the veteran Ivan Perisic.

So, what are the Nerazzurri stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Milan Skriniar CB 86
Samir Handanovic GK 86
Lautaro Martinez ST 85
Stefan de Vrij CB 85
Nicolo Barella CM 84
Marcelo Brozovic CDM 84
Edin Dzeko ST 83
Hakan Calhanoglu CAM 82
Christian Eriksen CM 82
Denzel Dumfries RB 82
Ivan Perisic LM 81
Joaquin Correa ST 81
Arturo Vidal CM 81
Alessandro Bastoni CB 80
Stefano Sensi CM 80
Alexis Sanchez CF 80
Danilo D'Ambrosio CB 79
Matteo Darmian RWB 78
Matias Vecino CM 78
Aleksandar Kolarov LB 78
Roberto Gagliardini CDM 77
Federico Dimarco LWB 76

Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar was among the most commanding figures at the back in Serie A last season - and he has been rewarded with the highest rating in Inter's squad, at 86.

It puts him on equal footing with club captain and superb shot-stopper Samir Handanovic, who is among the higher-ranking goalkeepers in the game.

The pair are one point ahead of Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martinez, both 85, while further down the line Christian Eriksen nabs 82 and Alexis Sanchez is handed an 80.

