+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EAFC 26 SoundtrackEA Sports
Abhinav Sharma

EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack: Full list of songs, artists & music in new football game

The FC 26 soundtrack rolls out with over 100 tracks. From chart-toppers like Ed Sheeran and Fred again.. to heavy-hitters such as Skepta, JENNIE, and PinkPantheress, the playlist is stacked with star power.

Standard

Standard Edition

  • It's available across PC, PlayStation and Xbox
  • Features over 20,000 players, 750+ teams, over 120 stadiums, and 35+ leagues
  • Experience Manager Career like never before with all-new Manager Live Challenges

From

$69.99

Buy

The EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack has officially been released, signalling that the game’s release is just around the corner. To get hyped for the latest edition of the football sim, you can dive into the fresh tracks featured in this year's game.

Get FC26 for 29% off now
Shop now

Aside from the reveal of the FC 26 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.

The FIFA franchise, rebranded as EA FC since the 2024 edition, has built a legacy not just on the pitch but through its unforgettable soundtracks. Each edition has mirrored the music of its time, from Blur's anthem in FIFA 98 to Robbie Williams setting the tone in FIFA 2000, and in recent years, chart-toppers like Billie Eilish, Glass Animals, Bad Bunny, Little Simz, and Stormzy shaping the vibe.

That tradition continues, as the curtain has finally lifted on the lineup of artists and bands set to soundtrack the newest edition.

This year's soundtrack is a true worldwide showcase, packing in 109 songs representing more than 30 countries. And for the first time ever, a professional footballer steps into the mix, with Moise Kean (KMB) making history by landing a spot on the tracklist.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
LaLiga
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack?

The EA FC 26 soundtrack is stacked with star power, featuring global icons and fresh talent alike. Two-time Grammy winner Fred again.. makes a welcome return, while PinkPantheress—recently crowned Billboard's Women In Music Producer of the Year- adds her touch with "Girl Like Me", a track that also reflects EA's push to spotlight the NWSL and women's football. 

One of the biggest headlines is a brand-new, unreleased track from Ed Sheeran, who not only tops global charts but also happens to co-own Ipswich Town. And in a groundbreaking first, Italian international Moise Kean, under his artist name KMB, becomes the first professional footballer ever to feature on an FC soundtrack. 

Kean expressed his excitement, saying: "Football and music are both passions that unite people across the world, no matter their differences. To now be a part of FC 26, not just as a player but as an artist myself, is a dream come true."

Beyond the established names, the playlist is also a launchpad for new sounds. The game debuts 27 unreleased tracks, including music from BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Joy Crookes, celebrated for her blend of R&B, jazz, and South Asian influences. Fans will also be introduced to the genre-bending sounds of Alewya, who fuses electronic, Afrobeat, and alternative elements, while global star JENNIE, who first rose to fame with BLACKPINK, adds another layer of international flair.

The complete Spotify tracklist is accessible for fans eager to explore this eclectic mix of music.

You can check out the EA Sports 26 soundtrack below.

ArtistTrack Title
Ácido Pantera ft. Cantora De BarroPájaro Cantor
AlewyaSelah
AminéVacay
Animal CollectiveLove On the Big Screen
AR/CO x Punctual x NewEraGeneration Love
Artemasthis ones gonna hurt me
Baby UniverseWe Can Pretend
Bag Raiders, PanamaFlowers
Barry Can’t Swim & O’FlynnKimpton
BearcubsTake Me Home
Big Wild ft. iDA HAWKUniverse
Bou ft. DRSMercy
Boy AmorSurfin’
Brent de la CruzSave Your Breath
CA7RIEL & Paco AmorosoIMPOSTOR
Catching FliesIajoc
cheapcuts ft. Benjamin Francis LeftwichLately
corto.altoDON’T LISTEN
D.O.D ft. RAHHSunshine
Deki AlemFun
DjoBack On You
DNMO & ConfzSlumber
Dominic Fikeupset & aggressive
DYSTINCT, 3robiMA3LISH
Ebony & AG BeatzFestas e Manequins
Ed SheeranSymmetry
Falle NiokeHeaviness
Faul & Wad, 4Rain, Anlly MarinFlores Blancas
Fred again.. (ft. Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax)Victory Lap
Friction ft. Stylo G, Riko Dan & FriscoBang Bang
Good NeighboursPeople Need People
GraftHeadliner
GurriersErasure
HAIMGone
hard lifey3llow bike
Haute & FreddyFields of Versailles
INJIGOOD TIME GIRL
Jack GarrattHigher
Jadu HeartU
Jalen NgondaJust As Long As We’re Together
Jazz AlonsoSCORPION
JENNIElike JENNIE
JerseyColors Turn Grey
JoalinCamaleón
John GlacierEmotions
Joy CrookesFade Your Heart
Joy Overmono & SkiifallLippy
KILIMANJARO ft. AMAKABetter Days
King PrincessCry Cry Cry
KinkySonido de la Casa
KMBBOMBAY
Kofi StoneColours In My Mind
Kojey RadicalConversation
LabrinthStardust
Little Simz ft. Obongjayar & Moonchild SanellyFlood
Liza ft. 7PARALLELLover’s Skit
Poor Business ManMalka
JilalaMaster Peace
Spin The BlockMaster Peace
There’s No More UndergroundMei Semones
Dumb FeelingMergui
Risk It AllMild Minds
LAST CHANCEMORN
Modern ManMoses Yoofee Trio ft. ENNY
GREEN LIGHTMumzy Stranger, Muza
KI KORIMyd
Our HomeMyles Smith
GoldNick León ft. Esty & Mediopicky
Millennium FreakObongjayar
Not In SurrenderOriginal Koffee
KOFFEEPahua
GritarPapatinho ft. Fernanda Abreu, BK, Naldo, DJ Chernobyl
Passe A RespeitarPARTYOF2
all 4 the bestPinkPantheress
Girl Like MePLS&TY ft. Sofiya Nzau
Your Love (Antdot Remix)Polo & Pan (ft. Metronomy)
Disco NapPulp
Spike IslandRaf Saperra & Ikky
Ni BilloReaper
Sharkreezy
SABÍA QUE NORels B
YUNIRIO KOSTAMountain Top
Rudimental ft. Idris Elba & Peter XanLondon’s Burning
Sammy Virji, SkeptaCops & Robbers
Sampa The GreatCan’t Hold Us
Saya Gray..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING 4 LOVE )
shengBENZ 奔驰
Silver GoreAll The Good Men
Sofia KourtesisSisters
SOMETHING ELSE, Stephan Jolk (feat. BaianaSystem) [Alok, Kawz]Miçanga
Sonnee ft. Caleb VirgoHeartfalls
SoulwaxRun Free
Starjunk 95Beat Keep Rockin’
Sudan ArchivesDEAD
Taiki Nulight x P Money x Jolie PStay In Your Lane
The CureAnd Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
The Glitch MobWild Inside
Tom GrennanCool With That
TshegueMOTO
UFOsUFO
VLURE ft. PsweatpantsSomething Real
Wesley Joseph ft. Danny BrownPeace of Mind
Wet Legpond song
WevalMOVING ON
WoodcampEatin’ Good
Yazmin LaceyAin’t I Good For You
Young MikoWassup
YunoGimme Ocean.

Note:- 109 songs will be available from September 19; several songs will be included through post-launch updates.

Listen to the EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack

Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.

A handful of tracks are absent for now, likely because they're yet to be released, including Ed Sheeran's much-anticipated new single 'Symmetry.'

EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack

The EA FC 25 soundtrack featured songs from Billie Eilish, Glass Animals, Jack White, Kasabian, and more.

Check it out here!

Check out more EA Sports FC 26 news & updates

Advertisement