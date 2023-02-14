Burnley vs Watford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Burnley take on Watford in a Championship clash on Tuesday at Turf Moor.
The league leaders are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions and currently have seven-point lead at the top of the table. Their last defeat came against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in December.
Meanwhile, Watford have failed to register a win in their last four Championship games and are currently sixth on the league table with 46 points from 31 matches.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
Burnley vs Watford date & kick-off time
Game:
Burnley vs Watford
Date:
February 14, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 15)
Venue:
Turf Moor
How to watch Burnley vs Watford on TV & live stream online
The game will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States (U.S.).
The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.
The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
N/A
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Go Extra, Sky Ultra HD
India
N/A
N/A
Burnley team news & squad
In the Burnley camp, Taylor Harwood-Bellis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury, while Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson are doubtful for the match.
Burnley possible XI: Muric; Roberts, Beyer, Ekdal, Maatsen; Brownhill, Cork; Tella, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Barnes
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Muric, Peacock-Farrell, Franchi
Defenders
Beyer, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Maatsen, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho
Midfielders
Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Bastien, Twine, Zaroury, Churlinov, Tella, Hedilazio, Gudmundsson
Forwards
Obademi, Dervisoglu, Foster, Barnes
Watford team news & squad
Watford have no major injury concerns ahead of the crucial Championship clash. Players like Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema and Imrân Louza are all back in the squad after prolonged injury layoffs.
Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Gaspar, Hoedt, Porteous, Kamara; Louza, Choudhury; Sarr, Pedro, Martins; Assombalonga
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bachmann, Okoye, Hamer
Defenders
Ngakia, Gasper, Troost-Ekong, Ferreira, Kamara, Cathcart, Porteous, Kabasele, Hause, Sierrralta, Pollock, Morris, Hoedt
Midfielders
Choudhury, Louza, Cleverley, Kone, Gosling, Asprilla, Quina, Dele-Bashiru, Bacuna, Kayembe
Forwards
Davis, Pedro, Sema, Bayo, Araujo, Sarr, Kalu, Assombalonga, Hungbo, Martins, Baah