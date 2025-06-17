'Absolutely magnificent' - Under-fire Kyle Walker given huge backing by ex-England right-back as Man City outcast reassured over loss of pace & told he'll have loads of offers after AC Milan loan

Kyle Walker has been reassured over questions regarding a supposed loss of pace and told he will have loads of options when leaving Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The 35-year-old defender is expected to depart the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis this summer. He bid initial farewells in January when making a loan move to AC Milan, but a spell in Italy did not work out as planned for the England international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The six-time Premier League title winner is now being linked with teams that will keep him in the English top-flight, along with sides further afield, and is considered to still have plenty to offer despite making some unfortunate headlines on and off the pitch.

WHAT MILLS SAID

Former City star Danny Mills - speaking in association with William Hill Vegas - told GOAL when asked about what happens next for his fellow right-back: “Kyle Walker has been absolutely magnificent. I think he’s been one of England and the Premier League’s best right-backs - he’s certainly in that conversation.

“He was great at Tottenham and magnificent at City - six Premier League titles plus all the other medals and trophies that he has accumulated. For whatever reason, it appears he is out of favour. Went to Milan maybe just for a break, maybe from the media as much as anything else and get away from the scrutiny that he was under.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Mills added on Walker being in a position where he can dictate his own future, with another new challenge being sought: “He’s a very, very good player. If City want to let him go, he will have options, simple as that. There will be plenty of takers.

“People say he has lost a bit of pace. Yeah, he might have lost a bit of pace but he is still quicker than everybody else! When you are absolutely rapid and you lose a bit of pace, his game wasn’t just about that. It’s handy to have, for the recoveries that you make, but he’s experienced. He is a winner. There will be plenty of takers for Kyle Walker if he chooses to leave Man City.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER?

Walker’s contract in Manchester is due to run until 2026, but there is little chance of him seeing that agreement out. He was not included in City’s plans for the FIFA Club World Cup and is free to speak with any of his many suitors.