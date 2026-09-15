A pre-emptive move by Barcelona: Flick's successor awaits a single signal

Barcelona are delighted with the work Germany's Hansi Flick is doing, but that hasn't stopped the Catalan club's hierarchy from planning ahead, keeping tabs on a number of coaches who could take charge in the years to come.

One former player's name has emerged strongly in Barcelona's corridors. Spain's Cesc Fabregas has caught the eye with what he is producing at Italy's Como, and reports now make him one of the leading candidates to succeed Flick in the future.

Flick is enjoying a settled spell at Barcelona. The German has left a clear mark on the team since taking charge, restoring their standing among the giants of European football.

The board declare themselves completely satisfied with Flick's work. He took over with the aim of returning Barcelona to the summit of Spanish and European football, and he has already delivered two La Liga titles while building a side with the qualities to compete strongly for the Champions League and bring the continental trophy back to the Catalan club's cabinet.

Trust from the board runs deep. They still want Flick at the head of the coaching staff, particularly with his current contract running until 2028 and an option to extend by a further season.

No internal search for a successor is under way, then, and there is no immediate plan to replace him.

Barcelona thinks about the future

But the lack of any current desire to change the coach doesn't mean Barcelona have closed the door on the future. The board continue to monitor coaches whose ideas might align with the club's philosophy, particularly those able to develop players and produce football that suits Barcelona's identity.

Cesc Fabregas, the former Barcelona player and current Como coach, has begun to attract clear interest.

Since joining the project at Como around three years ago, Fabregas has played a pivotal role in the Italian club's remarkable development, guiding them up from the second division to a place in the Champions League.

Europe's major clubs have noticed. They have begun to follow the former Spain midfielder's coaching journey closely.

What draws Barcelona to Fabregas isn't only the results at Como. It is the way he manages his team and the principles he relies on in his work.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Fabregas's name now enjoys wide consensus within the Barcelona board, who see a coach with many of the qualities that suit the club's identity.

Club officials rate Fabregas's style of play and his way of preparing for matches, along with his ability to develop players and add to their technical value.

The figures reveal just how far the Como project has come during Fabregas's time there. Reports indicate the total market value of the squad has risen from around 31 million euros to about 535 million euros in the period he has been in charge.

Such progress has earned Fabregas growing appreciation within Barcelona, who now view him as one of the most prominent options to succeed Flick, should the German ultimately decide to leave.

A clear message from Barcelona

Barcelona haven't been content to watch from afar, according to the same reports. They have already taken steps that could boost the chances of Fabregas returning to the club in the future.

According to "Sport", one of Barcelona's prominent figures sent Fabregas a clear message: if he decides to end his time with Como in the future, he should contact the Catalan club before considering any other offers.

That move reveals the appreciation Fabregas enjoys within Barcelona, even with no current push to sign him, given Flick's continuity at the head of the coaching staff and the board's complete confidence in his abilities.

Barcelona, it seems, have already opened the door to a scenario that could return Fabregas to the club where he built a large part of his playing career, this time from a completely different position.

He wore the Barcelona shirt as a player. Should the Catalan wish come true, he may return to the "Camp Nou" as coach of the first team.

No urgent plans exist to bring this about right now. But Fabregas's name is strongly present in the club's future calculations, having proved himself as a coach with Como.

Barcelona are not searching for a replacement for Flick, then, but they appear keen to keep the Fabregas option open for the day the club may need a new coach.

While Flick continues to lead Barcelona and deliver the board's objectives, the club are watching Fabregas's development closely, waiting on whatever the coming years may bring and perhaps paving the way for the return of one of their own, this time from the manager's seat.