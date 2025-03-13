Conference League
team-logo
3 - 1AGG 5 - 4
FT
team-logo
R. Mandragora 12'A. Gudmundsson 24'M. Kean 75'
F. Ioannidis 81' (pen)
(HT 2-0) (FT 3-1)

Fiorentina vs PanathinaikosResults & stats,