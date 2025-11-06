Getty Images Sport
'There is interest' - West Ham ready to offer Kobbie Mainoo an escape route from Man Utd in January as England star bids to rescue 2026 World Cup chance
Mainoo caged at Old Trafford
Mainoo is a product of United’s much-acclaimed academy, but has been handed just eight appearances all season, and only one of them has come as a starter: during the club’s disastrous Carabao Cup humiliation against League Two minnows Grimsby Town. Ruben Amorim's rigid 3-4-3 formation has offered no room for the young star, and he has been left to warm the bench. Despite calls over the summer for him to seek a loan move, the club blocked every approach, insisting he’d feature prominently. But nearly halfway into the campaign, his role has dwindled into cameo appearances and false promises.
West Ham come calling for Mainoo
According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have made a firm approach to take Mainoo on loan this January. Crucially, they’re offering something United can’t, which is guaranteed minutes.
Speaking on his daily podcast, Romano explained: "Mainoo wanted to go on loan late in the summer transfer window, but Manchester United and Ruben Amorim decided against it at the time. Mainoo is not playing regularly, so he wants a loan move. There is interest from West Ham, offering guaranteed minutes."
For West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Mainoo fits a glaring need as the Portuguese coach wants a dynamic midfielder who can carry the ball, dictate tempo, and break lines.
Napoli enter the race, as Conte eyes a midfield reinforcement
But West Ham aren’t the only ones at the table. Over in Italy, Napoli have rekindled their pursuit of the English starlet. The reigning Serie A champions, who are now managed by Antonio Conte, are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements after Kevin De Bruyne was sidelined with a thigh injury. According to Sky Sports, Napoli’s interest in Mainoo is for real, and discussions are already underway over a potential January loan that includes an option to buy. United are said to be open to a compromise as they could allow a temporary move, but have ruled out a permanent sale in January. The proposed deal would see Napoli take Mainoo on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make it permanent in 2026, depending on appearances and performance.
It has been reported that Mainoo is tempted by the opportunity to work under Conte. The idea of playing alongside Scott McTominay, another United academy graduate now thriving in Italy, only adds to the allure. Moreover, United would prefer to send him abroad rather than strengthen a Premier League rival. This is a stance that complicates West Ham’s pursuit. The club hierarchy has reportedly ruled out several domestic options, leaving Napoli as the frontrunners if United dig in their heels.
Zirkzee could also head to Serie A
Mainoo might not be the only one packing his bags in January. Fellow Red Devil Joshua Zirkzee could also be heading for Italy, according to fresh reports from Sky Sports. The Dutch forward, who joined from Bologna, has endured a torrid time in Manchester. He has made just five appearances, is yet to find the net, and has zero starts in the Premier League. AS Roma are now reportedly leading the chase for his signature, with negotiations already in motion. Zirkzee’s representatives have reportedly reached a salary agreement with the Giallorossi. However, he’ll need to accept a significant pay cut to make the deal happen. He is said to be willing to sacrifice wages for minutes, as Zirkzee remains determined to reboot a career that has stalled alarmingly fast. Meanwhile, AC Milan are also monitoring the situation. They view Zirkzee as a potential partner to Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao in what would be a revamped attacking setup at San Siro.
