Napoli reignite transfer interest in Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo after devastating Kevin De Bruyne injury blow - and Serie A giants want out-of-favour midfielder permanently
Napoli require cover for injured De Bruyne
Antonio Conte is eager to reinforce his engine room, as Napoli compete on domestic and continental fronts, with collective sights being cast in the direction of proven Premier League performers.
According to Sky Sports, Napoli’s interest in Mainoo is “for real”. They are reportedly working on a deal that could be pushed through in the January window. It is claimed that “the question of a departure is now more than ever on the table” when it comes to Mainoo and United.
Mainoo to join McTominay? January transfer being discussed
The England international midfielder, who burst onto the scene after stepping out of the fabled academy system at Old Trafford, has been restricted to just eight appearances this season. His only start came in the Red Devils’ humbling Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby.
Mainoo is yet to make a starting XI in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign, with Ruben Amorim favouring alternative midfield options in his 3-4-3 system. Serious questions were asked of the 20-year-old’s future over the summer, but no deal was done. With game time proving limited, he is ready to reassess his options.
It is reported that “United are not considering a permanent transfer”, but Napoli are pushing for an initial loan agreement that includes a purchase option. Sky Sports claim that the Red Devils have “opened the door to a compromise”. Mainoo is said to be “tempted” by the opportunity to work with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Conte.
A permanent deal for Mainoo could be pushed through in 2026 if certain terms are met, with the amount of appearances he makes over the second half of the season set to determine whether or not he remains in Italy alongside fellow United academy graduate Scott McTominay.
United are said to have “made it clear they would prefer to see the player in a foreign league rather than in the Premier League”, with several options that would keep Mainoo in English football being “ruled out”.
More departures: Zirkzee linked with return to Serie A
Mainoo may not be the only United star swapping the Premier League for Serie A during the winter window. Sky Sports also report on how Joshua Zirkzee could be treading that path. He only left Bologna for Old Trafford in the summer of 2024, but is another forward to have found the going tough in Manchester.
The Netherlands international is also yet to start a top-flight fixture for the Red Devils this season, with just five appearances being made in total. He has no goals to his name this term, having registered only seven across his debut campaign in England.
Roma lead chase for Zirkzee but AC Milan are also interested
Zirkzee is said to have “told his entourage to find him a loan deal in January to revive his career”. He is considered to be “highly regarded” in Italy, having registered 12 goals for Bologna in the 2023-24 season.
Roma are considered to be the side most likely to do a deal for the Dutch forward, with talks already taking place. Zirkzee’s representatives have discussed a “salary agreement” with the Giallorrossi, with it likely that he will need to accept a serious pay cut in order to make a move possible.
The Netherlands international is reportedly willing to pass up financial gain in order to get his career back on track. While Roma are leading the chase for his signature, it is also being suggested that AC Milan could join the race as they look to bring in more firepower at San Siro alongside the likes of USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Portugal international Rafael Leao. Any deal for Zirkzee would leave United short on striking options - having already allowed Rasmus Hojlund to join Napoli - with Benjamin Sesko being backed up by 17-year-old Danish wonderkid Chido Obi.
