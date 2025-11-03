Napoli reignite transfer interest in Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo after devastating Kevin De Bruyne injury blow - and Serie A giants want out-of-favour midfielder permanently

The England international midfielder, who burst onto the scene after stepping out of the fabled academy system at Old Trafford, has been restricted to just eight appearances this season. His only start came in the Red Devils’ humbling Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby.

Mainoo is yet to make a starting XI in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign, with Ruben Amorim favouring alternative midfield options in his 3-4-3 system. Serious questions were asked of the 20-year-old’s future over the summer, but no deal was done. With game time proving limited, he is ready to reassess his options.

It is reported that “United are not considering a permanent transfer”, but Napoli are pushing for an initial loan agreement that includes a purchase option. Sky Sports claim that the Red Devils have “opened the door to a compromise”. Mainoo is said to be “tempted” by the opportunity to work with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Conte.

A permanent deal for Mainoo could be pushed through in 2026 if certain terms are met, with the amount of appearances he makes over the second half of the season set to determine whether or not he remains in Italy alongside fellow United academy graduate Scott McTominay.

United are said to have “made it clear they would prefer to see the player in a foreign league rather than in the Premier League”, with several options that would keep Mainoo in English football being “ruled out”.