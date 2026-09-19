Victor Lindelof relishing 'tough' Tottenham test as Aston Villa look to reignite Premier League campaign

The former Manchester United defender made sure to point out that the dressing room remains calm and united ahead of the weekend. Brushing aside talk of low morale in Unai Emery's squad, Lindelof said: "The mood in the team is good. We haven't had the best start to the season when it comes to points and everything, but I still feel like the mood is good and we're building towards something good as well.

"Obviously, it's going to be a tough game like every single game in the Premier League, but (we're) looking forward to the challenge and we can try and get the three points. That would mean a lot to us, and something we can keep building on. We're all very excited for the game. We haven't got the points we wanted, but there's still a lot of games to be played, and the mood is still good in the camp."