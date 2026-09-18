How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi will be without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Pedro Porro through injury. Mudryk, who joined on loan from Chelsea during the summer, has already picked up a knock since arriving in north London. The projected Spurs XI reads: Kinsky; van Hecke, van de Ven, Gray, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur; Marmoush, Savio; Solanke.

Unai Emery is dealing with an injury list of his own, with Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, Pau Torres, and Ian Maatsen all sidelined. Garnacho is available but faces a fight for minutes after being left on the bench in the midweek cup tie. Villa's projected lineup is: Suzuki; Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Ruggeri, Lindelof; Buendia, Kamara, Barkley, Hemmings; McGinn; Jackson.

Form

Tottenham head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on September 15, and they have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League outings, including back-to-back 0-0 draws against Everton and Nottingham Forest. Their sole win in the run came against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory on August 26. Spurs have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Aston Villa have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five. Their most recent result was Tuesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City, following a 2-3 Champions League victory away at Club Brugge on September 8. Villa's defeats came against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Arsenal on August 31. Across five matches, Villa have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 at Villa Park. Before that, Villa won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an FA Cup tie in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Aston Villa have won four times and Tottenham once, with Villa scoring ten goals and conceding five in those fixtures.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham currently sit 17th while Aston Villa are 19th, giving this fixture added urgency for both sides early in the campaign.