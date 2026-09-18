Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeM. van de VenM. van de VenP. PorroP. PorroA. RobertsonA. RobertsonM. FernandesM. FernandesR. BentancurR. BentancurO. MarmoushO. MarmoushSavioSavioS. TonaliS. TonaliD. SolankeD. SolankeZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiT. MingsT. MingsM. CashM. CashM. RuggeriM. RuggeriV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefE. BuendiaE. BuendiaB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. Gomesteam-logoG. HemmingsJ. McGinnJ. McGinnN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • U. Emery

Roberto De Zerbi will be without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Pedro Porro through injury. Mudryk, who joined on loan from Chelsea during the summer, has already picked up a knock since arriving in north London. The projected Spurs XI reads: Kinsky; van Hecke, van de Ven, Gray, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur; Marmoush, Savio; Solanke.

Unai Emery is dealing with an injury list of his own, with Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, Pau Torres, and Ian Maatsen all sidelined. Garnacho is available but faces a fight for minutes after being left on the bench in the midweek cup tie. Villa's projected lineup is: Suzuki; Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Ruggeri, Lindelof; Buendia, Kamara, Barkley, Hemmings; McGinn; Jackson.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AVL

AVL - Form

ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Tottenham head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on September 15, and they have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League outings, including back-to-back 0-0 draws against Everton and Nottingham Forest. Their sole win in the run came against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory on August 26. Spurs have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Aston Villa have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five. Their most recent result was Tuesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City, following a 2-3 Champions League victory away at Club Brugge on September 8. Villa's defeats came against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Arsenal on August 31. Across five matches, Villa have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawAston Villa
1
0
4
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
FA Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
FA Cup
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 at Villa Park. Before that, Villa won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an FA Cup tie in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Aston Villa have won four times and Tottenham once, with Villa scoring ten goals and conceding five in those fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
4
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Tottenham currently sit 17th while Aston Villa are 19th, giving this fixture added urgency for both sides early in the campaign.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google