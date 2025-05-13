Xabi AlonsoGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Three Premier League stars on Real Madrid's radar as Xabi Alonso demands new centre-back & left-back ahead of his impending arrival as club's new manager

X. AlonsoReal MadridLaLigaFIFA Club World CupTransfersD. HuijsenM. KerkezI. Konate

Xabi Alonso has already started preparing for life at Real Madrid, with his demands for two new defensive reinforcements approved by the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alonso to join Madrid at end of the season
  • Demanded Los Blancos sign a centre-back and left-back
  • Club's management approve Leverkusen boss' demands
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match