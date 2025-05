This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bad news for Chelsea & Liverpool - but a boost for Arsenal! Real Madrid step up Dean Huijsen transfer pursuit after deeming €100m-rated William Saliba too expensive D. Huijsen Real Madrid Bournemouth Chelsea Liverpool Arsenal W. Saliba LaLiga Premier League Transfers Real Madrid have intensified their pursuit of Dean Huijsen this summer, with a move for Arsenal's William Saliba likely to be ruled out.

Join Chelsea, Liverpool & Bayern for centre-back's signing

Saliba considered too expensive by Los Blancos