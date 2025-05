This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Real Madrid's defensive crisis mounts with Aurelien Tchouameni suspension as Carlo Ancelotti is left with just four backline options for must-win Mallorca clash A. Tchouameni Real Madrid LaLiga Aurelien Tchouameni will miss Real Madrid's game with Mallorca game due to suspension - leaving just four defenders available to Carlo Ancelotti. Tchouameni was booked during Sunday's Clasico

Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat against Barca

Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat against Barca

Los Blancos suffering a defensive injury crisis Next Match LaLiga RMA MLL Match preview