‘Sorry Tottenham’ - Why Harry Kane will not be rejoining Spurs in stunning transfer as update delivered on England striker’s future at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are set to grant Kane an extended holiday period following England’s heartbreaking departure from the 2026 World Cup. According to Christian Falk, the German giants are eager to use this window to accelerate discussions over a new contract for their star forward.

The England captain had effectively blocked all external enquiries regarding his domestic future during the tournament in North America to maintain focus on the Three Lions' campaign. However, now that the dust has settled on their semi-final defeat, Bayern are ready to move. The club believes that the striker’s experiences on the international stage have only reinforced his bond with Munich.







