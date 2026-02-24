Robert Lewandowski sets goals target to secure Barcelona contract extension despite receiving 'very good' transfer offer from MLS outfit Chicago Fire

Sport claims that the Chicago Fire are “intensifying efforts” to reach an agreement with Lewandowski, while teams in the big-spending Saudi Pro League “hope that their multimillion-dollar offers will overcome the reluctance of the Polish international's family”.

The man himself would prefer to stay where he is. Mateusz Borek, one of the Polish journalists that boasts access to Lewandowski, claims the veteran forward has no desire to take on a new challenge and wants to prove his worth to Barcelona.

He has told Moc Futbolu: “Robert's game lacks a bit of spark. Against Levante, he played 66 minutes, touched the ball 18 times, and took two shots. When he left the field, he swore in Polish, so he wasn't happy with Hansi Flick's decision.”

Borek added: “I think he's confused right now. He's received a very good financial offer from the Chicago Fire and knows that offers will come from Saudi Arabia, but he wants to stay. His wife has set up several businesses in Barcelona, they have a new house, and his children are happy. He would like to receive an offer or at least have a clear message that 'game over' is out.”