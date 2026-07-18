Revealed: Why Real Madrid passed on Mateus Fernandes despite Jorge Mendes reaching a full agreement

Radio Marca journalist Sergio Valentin reported that Fernandes was one of Mourinho's preferred targets from the start of the transfer window. The manager reportedly pushed for the signing, believing the midfielder would add a dynamic, box-to-box presence to his squad.

The report also stated that Mendes had already advanced negotiations with both the player and his club, leaving Los Blancos in a strong position to complete the move. However, the club ultimately chose not to proceed.

Madrid were reportedly unwilling to match the financial package that eventually saw Fernandes join Tottenham. Spurs completed the deal for around £85 million (€98m), a fee the Spanish giants considered excessive for the position during the current transfer window.