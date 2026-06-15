Real Madrid back away from transfer as they 'expect' Man Utd to complete signing of £80m-rated midfielder

Madrid have conceded defeat in the race for Fernandes, with the European champions expecting United to finalise a deal for the West Ham star. Despite the recent return of Jose Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are not expected to make a formal approach for Fernandes as United’s negotiations are already at an advanced stage, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils have emerged as the frontrunners for the Portuguese talent, especially now that Arsenal have cooled their interest in the player. Fernandes has quickly climbed to the top of United's shortlist for midfield reinforcements this summer, particularly with Elliot Anderson closing in on a move to Manchester City.