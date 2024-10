'Real Madrid are gutted they signed Kylian Mbappe' - Journalist makes hugely controversial 'regret' claim about ex-PSG forward & says only president Florentino Perez wanted to buy him K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga

Spanish journalist Romain Molina has claimed that Real Madrid 'regret' signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.