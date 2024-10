This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Swedish media alleges Kylian Mbappe is suspect in hotel rape that reportedly occurred during Real Madrid star's trip to Stockholm as prosecutor confirms investigation K. Mbappe Real Madrid France LaLiga An investigation into an alleged rape at a hotel in Stockholm has been opened, with Swedish media putting Kylian Mbappe’s name in the frame. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below French forward visited Scandinavia

Has responded to speculation

Case opened after official complaint Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below