This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Fake news!' - Kylian Mbappe slams 'so predictable' report about police investigation into Swedish hotel when Real Madrid star stayed K. Mbappe Real Madrid France LaLiga Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has shut down a report that claimed police are investigating a rape at a Swedish hotel he recently stayed at. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe blasts "fake news" report

Real Madrid star went to Sweden

Missed France duty with fitness issue Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below