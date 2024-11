This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMGAN NYCFC fire manager Nick Cushing after Hudson River Derby playoff loss to rivals New York Red Bulls New York City FC Major League Soccer After three seasons in charge, Nick Cushing has been removed from his position as NYCFC manager Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below NYCFC move on from Nick Cushing

Comes following playoff derby loss to RBNY

Led club from 2022 onward

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now