The immediate question now, of course, is who will succeed Frank at the helm? The expectation is that assistant manager John Heitinga will take over on an interim basis, although two-time former caretaker coach Ryan Mason is obviously also being linked with the role after recently parting company with West Bromwich Albion.

However, there is no shortage of candidates to become Tottenham's next permanent boss, either at the end of the season or even before the club's next Premier League fixture, against Arsenal, on February 22.

So, who's most likely to be Frank's long-term replacement? GOAL rates and ranks all of the supposed contenders below...