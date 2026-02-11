AFP
Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko's 'unbelievable' goal vs West Ham 'not surprising', says Michael Carrick
Late drama preserves Carrick's unbeaten start
United looked set for a damaging defeat against relegation-threatened West Ham until Sesko produced a moment of magic deep into stoppage time. The Red Devils had struggled to break down a resolute Hammers defence after falling behind to a Tomas Soucek opener early in the second half.
With the clock ticking past the 95th minute and United staring down the barrel of their first loss under the interim manager, Sesko latched onto a cross to guide a technically difficult finish past the goalkeeper from a tight angle. The goal salvaged a vital point, keeping United fourth in the Premier League and maintaining Carrick's unbeaten record, although it did bring a halt to their impressive four-match winning run.
- AFP
Carrick unsurprised by Sesko magic
Speaking after the match, Carrick was quick to highlight the immense technical difficulty of the equaliser while emphasising that Sesko’s ability to pull off such strikes is well-documented at the club. The manager insisted that while the finish was spectacular, it was exactly what he expects from the forward.
"It's an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it - it's some goal," Carrick told reporters. "He's capable of that, Ben. He's done it all the time. It's not that he's just suddenly burst on the scene. He's been doing it, he's proven that he can score goals as well. He's been doing it in training for us as well.
"It's not surprising, to be honest. I think it's what he does, it's what he's good at."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Striking the right balance in attack
Sesko did not start the match at the London Stadium, with Carrick opting to stick with the attacking formula that had delivered four consecutive victories prior to Tuesday night. The decision to leave a goalscorer of Sesko's calibre on the bench is always a gamble, but Carrick explained that managing the squad's rotation is crucial given the recent heavy workload.
"It's always the balance. The boys who have played have done fantastically well," said Carrick regarding his selection. "Ben's doing a lot of work, he's in a good place and ready to kick on. Certainly when he came on the pitch he made a big difference."
- Getty Images Sport
A 'big moment' for striker's confidence
The goal against West Ham follows a positive run for Sesko, and Carrick believes that the momentum is now shifting in the striker's favour. Goals breed confidence, and the manager suggested that Sesko's recent contributions are building a platform for him to have a major impact in the final third of the season.
"The last one would have done him the world of good," Carrick noted. "Tonight, a little bit different with the emotion of the game, but certainly important and a big moment for him and us."
The result leaves West Ham in the relegation zone, while United hold onto fourth place and trail Aston Villa in third by just two points.
Advertisement