The Mohamed Salah transfer saga begins! Saudi Pro League chief confirms interest in disgruntled Liverpool talisman

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was quizzed on Salah's future after the team's Champions League win over Inter but admits he does not know what will happen next. He told Sky Sports: "We all know what’s going on, but I think the outside world makes it what it is, bigger than ever. We just have to deal with the fact that we had a big game tonight, that everyone had to be ready for, and we have another big game at the weekend. Whatever happens, we’ll see. Nothing more, nothing less.

"Of course I spoke to him. [What I said is] none of anyone’s business. Of course. I’ve been with Mo for such a long time. He’s been a big part of my success that I’ve had at the club. He’s a big part of the club’s success, I’m a big part of his success. We’ve all been doing it together at Liverpool. The reality is that he’s going away on the weekend. Hopefully he has an amazing Africa Cup of Nations. In the meantime. I have no idea what will happen. [I hope he returns to play for Liverpool] 100%. But I’m not a decision-maker here. It’s a decision between the club and Mo. Whatever happens, we are friends. We’ve been through highs and lows. Let’s see. Let’s see what it brings."