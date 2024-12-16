Delusional Mikel Arteta must wake up to save stale Arsenal's title bid: Open-play struggles and a search for defensive perfection costing Gunners the chance of Premier League glory

The Gunners seem to be running out of ideas when it comes to scoring goals, with valid criticism growing over their reliance on set pieces

The accidental rollout of X's AI image generator was quickly seized upon by football fans towards the back end of last week. There was one notable picture which did the rounds even after Elon Musk and Co. managed to shut their beta test down again.

There, at a sunny Emirates Stadium, stood Arsenal's three best players; Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and captain Martin Odegaard front and centre. Except they were not dressed in their usual Gunners shirts, rather those of a crude resemblance to Stoke City.

Arsenal's penchant for set-piece goals, particularly the two which saw them beat Manchester United to nil a fortnight ago, has seen them derogatorily labelled as the second coming of Tony Pulis' Potters. Indeed, further AI images portraying Mikel Arteta shaking hands with Stoke's favourite cap-donning son, with Arsene Wenger watching on in horror, have also done the rounds.

That's a tad disingenuous to a team who have finished second in the Premier League for two seasons running and remain in this year's title fight. But after Saturday's dismal 0-0 draw at home to Everton, valid concerns have been raised over how Arsenal plan to score goals from open play.