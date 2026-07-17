Getty/GOAL
Marcus Rashford to Arsenal? Pros & cons of Man Utd transfer raid highlighted by ‘Invincibles’ squad member as questions are asked of Leandro Trossard sale
Could Rashford join Tzolis at Emirates Stadium?
That process appears to have been started with a move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis - who boasts prior experience of life in England from a stint at Norwich. The Greece international is 24 years of age, so a more seasoned performer may still be drafted in alongside him.
Attention could turn towards Rashford, with the 28-year-old forward generating plenty of speculation when it comes to his future. Last season was spent on loan at Barcelona, with La Liga title glory being savoured while registering 14 goals across all competitions.
Could he swap the champions of Spain for their English equivalent? Arsenal are looking to build on a first top-flight crown in 22 years. Squad depth is imperative, with Champions League action also being factored into the equation - alongside domestic cup competitions.
- Getty
Rashford could be a bargain if Man Utd sanction a sale
Rashford is seemingly looking for a way out of Old Trafford, despite the familiar face of Michael Carrick now calling managerial shots in Manchester. He would add more pedigree to Mikel Arteta’s ranks - while also being able to line up out wide or down the middle as a central striker.
He may not be too costly either, in an era of nine-figure price tags becoming the norm, with Barcelona passing up the option to acquire a productive loan star for £26 million ($35m). United will demand more than that from a permanent sale, but a potential bargain is still up for grabs.
Would Rashford be a shrewd addition for the Gunners?
Quizzed on whether the United academy graduate, who has been on World Cup duty, could be a shrewd addition for Arsenal, Aliadiere - speaking courtesy of Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “Good option. The good thing with Marcus Rashford, he knows the league. He's British, comes from the academy at Man United, so he knows what it is and how it feels to deal with the pressure.
“But when you look at his last few seasons at Man United, it's been a lot of up and down as well for different reasons. So do you feel, letting Trossard go and getting Rashford, is that really a guaranteed better level, guaranteed success and better return on the investment? I don't know. I'm not sure about it. I can't say that.
“I know they are different players, but I just think Trossard, the goals that he came up with and the important goals that he scored - that goal at West Ham last year, this is the goal that got us through the line.
“I totally understand that you've got to let players go if they want to move on, different reasons, but you've got to make sure you replace them with players that are going to deliver straight away. And Rashford lately has been, like I said, up and down. He can have some unbelievable games, but some games where he's not there either.
“So you just think, is that what the champion of England wants to get? I don't know. But when you see the quality and the number of great players Arsenal have got, maybe Marcus Rashford will come and not even start straight away anyway. Because when you see there's Martinelli still there. You just don't know.
“I'm not sure Mikel is just looking for someone to come in to be the number one. He's looking for great players that can come in and then fight for their position. And whoever's the best and trains the best will play at the weekend.”
- Getty
Arsenal reinforcing Premier League title-winning squad
Trossard has departed north London for a new challenge in Turkey with Besiktas. Tzolis appears destined to become an immediate replacement for the hard-working Belgian that netted 36 goals for Arsenal through 174 appearances.
If Brazilian star Martinelli were to also head through the exits, then more money will need to be spent on much-needed firepower. Rashford’s name could crop up in recruitment discussions at that point, with it promising to be an eventful summer for a man that is eager to hear some good news on the back of enduring World Cup semi-final heartache with England.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting