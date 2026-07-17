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Marcus Rashford rejects multiple transfer offers as £40m Man Utd exit clause expires
Release clause formally expires
The £40m ($53m/€47m) exit clause in Rashford’s contract has officially expired, according to The Athletic. Following the expiration of this fixed provision, any interested suitors must now negotiate a transfer fee directly with the Red Devils' board. The cut-price clause had previously been specifically structured to ensure it remained unavailable to United's two primary domestic rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.
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Lucrative foreign bids rejected
The Athletic states that the player has turned down several transfer proposals, some of which offered higher wages than his current contract. Moving forward, any fresh approaches for the England international will be collectively considered by all parties involved. The 28-year-old forward otherwise remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, though he has not featured for the club since December 2024.
Barcelona loan spell concludes
Rashford spent the entirety of last season on loan at Barcelona, enjoying a highly productive spell with 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions. Although the Catalan giants held an option to sign the forward permanently for €30m, they ultimately opted against triggering it at the end of the loan tenure. Rashford's role at Camp Nou next season is now expected to be filled by his England team-mate Anthony Gordon, following his €80m switch from Newcastle United.
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World Cup campaign ends
Rashford is currently focused on international duty with England in North America as they prepare for the World Cup third-place play-off against France. Once the tournament concludes, the forward, who has scored 138 goals for United, is scheduled to join his team-mates for pre-season training in the United States.
Michael Carrick will undoubtedly assess the player's physical readiness to determine whether he features in the club's long-term plans for the upcoming campaign.
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