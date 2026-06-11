Does Marcus Rashford ‘like’ the Premier League? Newcastle legend Chris Waddle explains why sulky Man Utd outcast is unlikely to head for St James’ Park

Rashford is now seeing alternative landing spots speculated on, with it suggested that he could fill Gordon’s boots at St James’ Park. Quizzed on whether such a switch would make sense for the Magpies, Newcastle legend Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NewBettingOffers.co.uk - said: “I'm not sure if Marcus Rashford actually loves the Premier League. I think he lost his way a bit. He had a great season and he had a good season at Man United, which got him the new big contract. Then all of a sudden he sort of lost interest, in a way, his body language wasn't there.

“He's gone to Barcelona as a new sort of, wow, this is a new page in my career. But he's never really cemented his shirt there, let's be honest. Raphinha gets the shirt if he’s fit in the big games. Rashford's been coming on as a sub in a lot of games.

“I think they're looking at him maybe as a squad player, and would you pay 35, 40 million for a player who could be sat on the bench 50% of the season? He's a good player. We know that last year at Man United, the year or so before he left, he was on fire. He got that big contract, and then he dropped off.

“I think a lot of it with Marcus Rashford is mentally. We know he's got ability. He's a big, big kid. He can play nine, he can play 11, he can play probably a 10. He has got the ability, but I just wonder sometimes with him, is it mentally? He's got all the attributes to be a top footballer, but he lacks, sometimes, body language. It looks as if he doesn't want to be there. And whether that's mind games, it looks like it to me.

“I'm not sure with Barcelona, I'm not sure if they'll actually commit to that, because it's a lot of money for somebody who could be on the bench for 50% of the games.”