Man Utd dealt major Benjamin Sesko injury blow as Michael Carrick admits return date for £65m striker is 'not clear'

The £65m frontman initially damaged his shin against Liverpool last May. That issue cost him the entirety of United's pre-season schedule, though he managed to return and score twice in six early-season appearances. However, Carrick confirmed the current complaint is slightly different, ruling him out against Spurs and potentially beyond.

"It’s not the exact issue," Carrick explained. "It’s a similar area, but it’s not the exact same thing again. And we’re kind of still working through it a little bit of seeing how long the issue will be. We’re hoping that it’ll be soon, obviously, but at this moment it’s still not quite clear."

Asked whether the club will rely on rest before exploring alternative treatments, the United boss added: "Yeah, there’s different things to look at. I think he had recovered really well actually from the initial one, and there was a lot of time, and sometimes things get thrown up. The body does certain things, and we’ve got to react to that and try and get him back as quick as we can."



