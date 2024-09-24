Man City warned ‘jealous’ rivals are pushing for FFP punishment – with former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton explaining why 115 charges should have Premier League champions ‘worried’
Manchester City have been warned that “jealous” rivals are pushing for FFP punishment, with Ricky Hatton “worried” about the club’s 115-charge case.
- Guardiola has overseen an era of dominance
- Hearing into financial allegations has been opened
- Speculation raging regarding possible sanctions