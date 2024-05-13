Liverpool Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Why Alexis Mac Allister - not Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk - deserves Reds award

The Reds have endured an emotional rollercoaster of a campaign - but who has been their best performer?

The 2023-24 campaign has not yet drawn to a close, but we already know Liverpool's fate. The problem is what to make of it! There's no denying that the campaign now feels like an anti-climax, with the Reds surprisingly getting knocked out in the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and Europa League, by Manchester United and Atalanta, respectively, before seeing their Premier League title bid collapse in April.

However, it's worth remembering that not only did Liverpool win the Carabao Cup with 'kids', nobody even expected them to be challenging for a quadruple when the season began, given they'd overhauled their entire midfield last summer. And then there's the fact that Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down this summer took everybody by surprise back in January and completely changed the narrative for the remainder of the campaign.

Looking at the bigger picture, then, it's been a positive season for the Reds, who are in decent shape for incoming coach Arne Slot. But who has been key to the revival? GOAL rates and ranks all of Liverpool's squad below to determine their Player of the Season...

Previous update: February 28, 2024