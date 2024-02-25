Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp's kids are alright! Injury-ravaged Reds lean on youth - but elder stateman Virgil van Dijk heads them to Carabao Cup glory

Despite a raft of stars absent with injury, Liverpool triumphed after extra time at Wembley courtesy of a towering header from the Dutchman

Virgil van Dijk's extra time header secured Liverpool their first trophy of the season in their bid to win the quadruple as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final.

In a game where Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling had goals ruled out for offside in either half, the Dutch defender would not be denied a second time as he guided a header into the corner just before the game went to penalties.

After beating the Blues on spot-kicks in 2022 at this same stage, Jurgen Klopp's youthful side heaped more misery on Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on Sunday.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Wembley...