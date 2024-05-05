Liverpool player ratings vs Tottenham: Harvey Elliott for England?! Reds youngster makes claim for Euros spot as Jurgen Klopp's side rediscover their best to take down sorry Spurs

Jurgen Klopp's men got back to winning ways at Anfield with a dominant attacking display that was typified by their 21-year-old midfielder

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes were already over, but Harvey Elliott breathed new life into his hopes of making the England squad for Euro 2024 by playing a starring role in Sunday's entertaining 4-2 win over Tottenham.

Much of the build-up to this Premier League clash understandably focused on Mohamed Salah, after the Egyptian's row with Jurgen Klopp in last weekend's 2-2 draw with West Ham, and the Egyptian opened the scoring at Anfield to great acclaim.

However, it was Elliott who stole the show after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a deserved 2-0 lead, with the Englishman creating the third goal for Cody Gakpo with a sublime cross before putting the outcome beyond all doubt with a stunning strike into the top corner of the Tottenham goal.

The woeful visitors did manage to pull a couple of goals back late on through Richarlison and Son Heung-min, as Jurgen Klopp began to make changes in his penultimate game at Anfield as Liverpool manager, but the Merseysiders held on easily enough to claim a morale-boosting victory.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show as Tottenham's faint hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League went up in smoke...