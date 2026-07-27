Lisandro Martinez explains why Argentina squad turned away from Spain World Cup trophy presentation as he rubbishes 'arrogant' claims

The image of the Argentine squad standing with their backs to the podium at MetLife Stadium became an instant flashpoint for social media debate, with many branding Lionel Scaloni’s side as 'classless.' However, Martinez was adamant that the gesture was misunderstood by those watching on television.

"The image where we appear with our backs to the camera was because we stayed singing with our fans," the defender clarified. "It was a show of respect towards the Argentine fans, we couldn’t leave. After the final, we greeted all the Spanish players and coaching staff."



