AFP
'He is lying!' - Spain star Dani Olmo refuses to accept apology from Argentina assistant after post-World Cup final altercation
Olmo labels Ayala a liar
The fallout from the explosive 2026 World Cup final continues to simmer as Olmo has launched a scathing verbal counter-attack against Argentina assistant Ayala. Following Spain's 1-0 victory in New Jersey, television cameras captured Argentina assistant forcefully placing his hands near the neck of the Barcelona star during a chaotic post-match scrum.
Olmo voiced his frustration to Catalan newspaper Diari de Terrassa, stating: "Someone who says they're sorry, but justifies a punch by saying it was a response to a comment, is surely not sorry, because he is lying. I didn't say anything to him, so he doesn't need to apologise. What truly defines us is not the mistake, but the courage to acknowledge it with humility, honesty and dignity."
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Ayala's version of the clash
Ayala, a legendary former defender with 115 caps for the Albiceleste, had previously addressed the incident by claiming his physical reaction was provoked by the player.
Speaking to Valencia Capital Radio, the assistant coach admitted: "Of course I'm sorry. Given my position, I cannot allow a feeling, or whatever I might receive from the other party, to affect my mood or my actions. For me, we need to draw a line and leave it at that. It was more of a shove than anything else, it wasn't a punch as they're making it out to be."
He added: "It was a reaction to something he said, but that's it. If I see him, I'll obviously apologise to him in person."
Responsibility to the next generation
For Olmo, the issue transcends a simple post-match disagreement; he believes professional athletes and coaches have a societal obligation to maintain decorum.
The 28-year-old elaborated on this responsibility, adding: "When my children, my family and all those fans watch the game, I want them to be proud of how we competed, how we won and, above all, of our behavior, because the importance of football means that us players are an example for children and the new generations, and that brings with it a huge responsibility."
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FIFA investigation looms
The altercation between Olmo and Ayala was just one flashpoint in a night defined by ill-discipline. Argentina faced widespread condemnation for their behavior after the final whistle, with Leandro Paredes at the center of several physical disputes with Spanish personnel. FIFA has already launched a formal disciplinary investigation into the scenes that unfolded at the MetLife Stadium.
Despite the off-field drama, Spain’s victory marked their second World Cup title, following their 2010 success in South Africa. The tournament, which featured a record 48 teams, concluded with Luis de la Fuente’s side standing at the pinnacle of international football.
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