Kobbie Mainoo for England! Man Utd teenager's first call-up is fully deserved - he offers much more to Gareth Southgate's potential Euro 2024 line-up than Jordan Henderson

The 18-year-old has been rewarded by Gareth Southgate for his exceptional performances at Old Trafford and could yet make the difference in Germany

In the build-up to every international tournament, there is always a clamour for the flavour of the month to be called into the England squad. Think Michael Owen for the 1998 World Cup, Wayne Rooney for Euro 2004, Phil Foden for the rescheduled Euro 2020 and Jude Bellingham ahead of the last World Cup in Qatar.

Kobbie Mainoo has been the name on every England fans' lips ahead of Euro 2024 and there was noticeable disappointment among supporters when he was initially left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. But the England manager has had a dramatic change of heart and has called him into his penultimate squad before the tournament.

Mainoo has been impressing in practically every match he has played for United this season since breaking into the first team in November, and was one of the standout players in the Red Devils' incredible 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup. His England call-up is richly deserved and now it's time for him to sprinkle his magic on the biggest stage.