Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli & nine players Arsenal should consider selling after £200m summer spending spree

There are plenty of new faces in Mikel Arteta's squad, but attentions must now turn to cutting away the deadwood ahead of a Premier League title tilt

Arsenal are going big this summer in what feels like a crucial juncture in their ongoing pursuit of ending their 21-year Premier League title drought. The Gunners have been spending freely, strengthening across the board, but attentions must now turn to outgoings.

After a protracted transfer saga, long-term target Viktor Gyokeres is set to become their latest big-money new arrival, following the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke through the door at the Emirates Stadium and taking the north Londoners' summer outlay to around £200 million ($269m).

Meanwhile, Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey - who has been charged with rape and sexual assault - have all left the club without generating any income. Head coach Mikel Arteta will know there is plenty more blubber to be trimmed and money to be made as he attempts to mould a potentially title-winning squad...