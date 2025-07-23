Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Gabriel Magalhaes & Jurrien Timber after defensive pair sit out Gunners' pre-season win over AC Milan

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber after the defensive pair missed the Gunners' pre-season win over AC Milan. Bukayo Saka's second-half goal sealed the victory in the friendly fixture as the North London side continue to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

Arsenal beat Milan 1-0

Injuries continue to plague the Gunners

Magalhaes and Timber were forced to sit out