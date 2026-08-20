Ian Wright fears 'noose of pure profit' could lead to Arsenal selling Myles Lewis-Skelly

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Wright voiced his frustration over the ongoing speculation and questioned the increasing influence of intermediaries in club business: "I don't know where that's coming from because I know for a fact that's not coming from his team.

"It's not coming from his mum. Arsenal fans need to chill out with his mum saying that she's touting him about. Myles has already said he's happy to stay. Why have Arsenal not just said he's not for sale? He'd be a great signing for Manchester United, of course he would. Look what he's doing.

"There's things happening and this again is what I'm worried about with Arsenal, it's the way we're doing business with intermediaries now. How's that story happening when we know for a fact they're happening and want to stay and are happy.

"[Gabriel] Martinelli has not been contacted by anybody at the club but has been touted about everywhere, who is doing that? Why is that happening?"