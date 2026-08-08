Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, strengthening their engine room ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year, ending a spell at Newcastle that began in 2022. The London club confirmed the deal in an official statement today, Saturday.

Arsenal have not disclosed the fee, but several British outlets, including Sky Sports, put the deal at 75 million pounds sterling.

Guimaraes was thrilled after sealing the move. "I feel great, and I am happy with this opportunity. From the first time I spoke with Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta, I felt excited. I had an inner feeling that I needed a new challenge in my life, and I believe that playing with Arsenal will be an exciting challenge."

He added: "I am very excited to join you. I will give everything I have, I promise you that. I am your warrior and I will never give up. I hope that together we make many wonderful memories."

Arsenal: Guimaraes will develop the team's style

Sporting director Andrea Berta hailed the Brazilian's qualities, insisting the deal hands Arsenal a serious boost both technically and as a leader.

Berta said: "We are very happy to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. He is a player with a strong mentality and great quality, and he will add an important amount of leadership to our squad."

He continued: "With Bruno's arrival, we continue to strengthen the heart of our team. As we have all seen, he can play as a defensive midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder. He combines quality and effort, and he has provided goals and assists for his team in every season."

Berta went on: "Bruno will allow Mikel to continue developing our style of play, and he will also raise the level of competition within the team, which is essential to maintain the required standards when we are aiming to win the biggest titles."

Newcastle rejected the first offer before the deal was sealed

Newcastle wanted to keep Guimaraes, who had two years left on his contract plus an option to extend for a third. In the end, though, the player's hunger for a fresh challenge decided the matter.

He had told Newcastle officials earlier in the summer that he wanted to move to Arsenal if a suitable offer arrived. The Magpies knocked back the Gunners' first bid.

Both parties later struck an agreement worth 75 million pounds sterling, Arsenal footing the bill, and the deal went through.

That takes the total value of Newcastle's summer sales beyond 240 million pounds sterling.

Anthony Gordon also left, joining Barcelona for 69.3 million pounds sterling, while Sandro Tonali moved to Tottenham in a deal worth 100 million pounds sterling. Manager Eddie Howe departed too, capping a period of huge upheaval at the club.

Newcastle said in an official statement that the Guimaraes fee ranks among the top 10 received by any club for a player aged 28 or older, and sets a record for a player of his age and position combined.

195 matches with Newcastle

Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle in 2022 from Lyon for 40 million pounds sterling. He made 195 appearances, scored 31 goals and helped the club win the English Football League Cup.

Leaving was anything but easy, and the midfielder made no secret of his bond with the club and its supporters.

He said: "This was one of the hardest decisions of my life. When I arrived, the club was going through a difficult period, and I am very proud of what we achieved together."

He added: "I fell in love with this place, and I really mean that. From my first day, the fans, my teammates, Eddie Howe, the coaching staff and everyone connected with the club made me and my family feel at home."

Guimaraes also thanked the Public Investment Fund, club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Jamie Reuben, along with the club's officials, insisting they had done everything possible to keep him.

He explained: "This move is very difficult because Newcastle means a lot to me, but I wanted to have a new experience in my life. I feel that I am ready for a new challenge for me and my family."

On the future, he added: "I had a very positive conversation with Matthias Jaissle, and I leave knowing that the club is in safe hands."

His message to the Newcastle fans ended: "Thank you will never be enough, but I say it with all my heart. I will always be proud to be part of this club's journey. Thank you for everything."