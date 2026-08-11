Arsenal set firm asking price for Myles Lewis-Skelly amid strong interest from Manchester United and Chelsea

Arsenal have offered Lewis-Skelly to Manchester United as a potential left-back option, wishing to recoup some of the £75 million paid to Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have also been made aware of the availability of the teenager, who won the Premier League under Mikel Arteta last term. The midfielder signed a five-year contract last summer, but his prospective price is thought to be in the region of £45m. He resurrected his career in north London during the title-winning campaign, making 36 appearances, but the arrival of Guimaraes adds intense competition.