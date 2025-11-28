Enzo Maresca reveals if Cole Palmer will return for Chelsea in top-of-the-table London derby clash with Arsenal

Chelsea fans were chomping at the bit to see what Palmer could do this season, especially after starring in their Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain this summer. But a groin problem has limited him to just four appearances in all competitions this term, and just when he looked like he would be fit and ready again, he fractured his toe. In late September, Maresca admitted he was wary of rushing the 23-year-old back to action.

"We need to protect Cole for sure, 100%. Not only Cole in my personal view because as I said now because of the Club World Cup or because we never stop, we need to manage and protect different players," the Italian said at the time." The solution with Cole, I don’t know, now we have a meeting with the medical staff and we decide the best solution for him. But it’s also a kind of injury that is not like black and white. It’s an injury that someday you can be better. It’s not that you have pain and tomorrow disappear. Sometimes you can be better, sometimes you can be worse. That’s why we need to manage day by day."

But sure enough, he had to be withdrawn early from their defeat at Manchester United just over a month ago due to this same injury.