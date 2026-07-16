England should NOT sack Thomas Tuchel despite monumental World Cup semi-final failure - unless Pep Guardiola wants the job

It's become clear since the final whistle in Atlanta that there was no directive from the manager to sit deep and defend in a low-block. Instead, England's underdog mentality set in, and by the time Tuchel made changes (albeit the wrong ones) it was already too late.

Amid the fallout, the coach's most telling interview was with ITV. "They had nothing to lose, we suddenly played like we had a lot to lose," he said. "We didn't have enough possession, we couldn't escape the pressure anymore. [We] tried everything but we couldn't get hold of the ball and then it's just like you're dying a slow death, it started straight away after the goal and it's basically the reason why we lost."

Quizzed on his substitutions and the seemingly negative effect they had, Tuchel sniped back: "We sat deep straight away after our goal, you just said it. Not after the substitutions. But I take the responsibility for the substitutions. It's easy to be a coach after the game, you tell the story from the result. No one can prove what would have happened without the substitutions."

England captain Harry Kane insisted that the manager had actually told his players to keep pushing forward. "Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on, which at this level is just not enough, so I'm gutted," he said. "When we went ahead, the messaging was to go again and get another goal."

That was echoed by centre-back Marc Guehi. "We should have carried on pushing," he said afterwards. "It kind of felt like we scored at the mentality was 'go back, defend'."