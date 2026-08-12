Djed Spence said yes to Inter as Nerazzurri launch formal transfer bid for Tottenham star

Inter have entered the race to sign Spurs defender Spence, with the Italian giants lodging a formal opening bid for the 25-year-old. After a busy summer in the Premier League market, Spurs appear ready to facilitate a move for the full-back who has found himself down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi despite his impressive reputation on the international stage.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri have put a proposal worth over €30 million on the table as they look to bolster their defensive options for manager Christian Chivu. The bid signals Inter's serious intent to bring the former Nottingham Forest star back to Italy, where he previously spent time on loan with Genoa, following a summer of heavy investment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



